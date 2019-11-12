Amarillo College sees increase of student voters earning national recognition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College was the receiver of a Bronze-level seal of recognition from ALL IN CAMPUS Democracy Challenge for having an increase in student body turnout to vote.
AC’s student participation in elections rose from 9.7 percent in 2014 midterms to 28.5 percent in the 2018 midterm election. That is a full 16.8 percent increase, according to data gathered by the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement.
“Seeing the level of our students’ engagement in the electoral process rise so dramatically is exciting,” said Aaron Faver, instructor of social sciences, who entered AC in the Democracy challenges. “It is gratifying because we strive to produce civic-minded graduates. This is a clear indication that our College is increasingly more engaged in issues concerning our community, state and country."
NSLVE is a research initiative of Tufts University. Each year, the ALL IN CAMPUS Democracy Challenge uses NSLVE data to assess and acknowledge democratic engagement among colleges and universities that participate in the challenge.
