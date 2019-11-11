West Texas High School Sweeps BBB Student Video Contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas High School student teams won first and second place in the Better Business Bureau’s Student Video Contest.
Schools receive cash prizes for school equipment; also, the top two team members receive individual awards.
West Texas High student Alli Hunter won first place for her video, “Advance Loan Scam,” and John king, Joseph Freriks and Gentry Irvin won second place for their video, "Call in Job Scam.:
Third place went to Belle Buse, Jenkins McAlister and Madilyn Moran at Ascension Academy for their video, “Run Away From Scams.”
Tascosa High School team took fourth place. Team members were Madeline Leah Dominick Murillo and Connor Monteith and they created the video, “Scam Support Anonymous.”
Vega High School won fifth place - Tyler Willburn, Katt Martinez, Kylee Brorman and Madalyn Richards for their video, “Scary Sweaty Scammer.”
The Top five teams out of a total of sixteen teams this year presented in front judges on Thursday.
The community voted online by choosing their favorite videos, and judges reviewed the content, production, and messaging of the videos.
