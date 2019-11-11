TTUHSC doctor: ’Patients do not recognize how severe of a memory problem they have’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo doctor has found that the elderly community in Amarillo has a high population of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease can improve one’s quality of life.
There are significant first steps toward finding out if a person may have a memory problem.
According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, memory problems could be caused by a number of medical conditions.
This includes vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues and depression as well as dementia-related illnesses, including Alzheimer’s.
“Being a geriatrician, I feel as though we have a lot of this kind of population here in the community,” said Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Associate Professor of Internal Medicine Dr. Ravindra Bharadwaj. “More than 50 percent of my patients’ cases are related somehow to memory problems or some kind of dementia. This is increasing because of increasing longevity.”
Bharadwaj, who goes by Ravi, said there are non-modifiable risk factors to prevent Alzheimer’s, such as age and genetic risk.
However, there are modifiable risk factors people can change such as lifestyle changes, regular exercise and a healthier diet.
Socializing more is also proven to improve outcomes of dementia along with better education.
While most cases start around age 65, Ravi said Alzheimer’s makes up two-thirds of dementia cases in the Amarillo-area.
Although doctors are working for a treatment, there is no cure.
“People who really have trouble with their memory, they do not recognize how severe or how bad of a memory problem they have,” Ravi said. “Many times, in my experience, I ask them if they have any memory trouble and their answer is ‘yes, just a little bit, like anyone else has it’. [However], they are not able to know what the date is, what month or what year it is. They are not aware of their circumstances or surroundings."
Ravi mentioned it’s important to recognize memory problems so that loved ones can take care of your needs and plan ahead.
On Tuesday, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will host a free memory screening for anyone who has memory concerns.
