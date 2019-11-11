Lions Club members share a shopping experience with Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lions Club members from Amarillo, Canyon, Borger and even as far as Quitaque came together to give some kids a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at Kohl's in Amarillo.
“It’s just a really good way to show them that we care about them. A lot of these kids don’t have anything except the clothes on their back when they go there,” said Vice President of the Borger Lions Club Chris Prock. “It’s just a great way to show them that people care about them in the Panhandle.”
Members and their families were paired with a child, given a list of that child's clothing needs and $250 to spend.
“Cal Farley’s takes care of kids that are just incredible kids, but the kids often times come to us in points of crisis, so that means that they don’t come with a lot of the things that most kids have, including clothing and those types of things,” said Development Director of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Darrin Murphy. “So it’s really important for our kids to get that and also get the experience of shopping and get the experience of being with adults and that interaction.”
This is the 50th year Lions Clubs from across the Panhandle are shopping for kids in our area and they got to serve 50 kids this year.
“Our motto is, ‘We serve’, and this is one of the best partnerships that we have,” said Prock. “It’s personally one of my favorite things every year to be able to come up here and work with Cal Farley’s.”
They said the best part about it is not only providing some nice, warm clothes for children who need them, but forming relationships that are just as important.
“It’s interesting to watch the dynamics of the kids as you go shop with them and see how they warm up and kind of change as it goes,” said District Governor of Lions District 221 Dan Shuman. “And it’s neat to see those relationships that kind of develop and build even over just an afternoon but it’s something that we just enjoy.”
“The Lions have been doing this for 50 years and that shows the strength,” said Murphy. “Cal Farley’s has been around and is established for this long because there are organizations and people like this to support it and make it work.”
