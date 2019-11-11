Lions Club members share a shopping experience with Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch kids

“Cal Farley’s takes care of kids that are just incredible kids, but the kids often times come to us in points of crisis, so that means that they don’t come with a lot of the things that most kids have, including clothing and those types of things,” said Development Director of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Darrin Murphy. “So it’s really important for our kids to get that and also get the experience of shopping and get the experience of being with adults and that interaction.”