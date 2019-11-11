League of Women voters hosting lunch meeting to discuss infant, maternal mortality rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters is hosting a meeting this week to discuss what actions are being taken to lower infant and maternal mortality rates in Amarillo.
The public is invited to learn about the issue at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Dyer’s Bar-B-Que in Wellington Square, located at Interstate 40 and South Georgia Street.
Those attending will place orders individually from the menu.
Director of Public Health for the Amarillo Public Health Casie Stoughton will describe the actions that the city is taking and community efforts to decrease the infant and maternal mortality rates.
Sharona Carter, with the U.S. Census Bureau, will provide a brief report on plans for the 2020 Census, the importance of participating in filling out the census and the need for part-time census workers
Guests will also have an opportunity to share their ideas on how to combat this issue.
