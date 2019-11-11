Judge dismisses murder charge against Amarillo nurse

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A judge has dismissed the charges against a woman who was arrested for the death of a 3-year-old child.
The charges against Laura Alethia Garrison, R.N., were dismissed for insufficient evidence after she was accused of violently abusing three-year-old Nethaniel Luce.
On June of 2017, police were called to the 4000 block of South Bowie. The child was under the care of Garrison at the time.
The child was transported to a local hospital where he was eventually transported to a hospital in Forth Worth. He died a few days later.
After performing an autopsy, the child’s death was ruled a homicide.
A Randall County jury indicted Garrison about four months after the child’s death.
Defense Attorney Jesse Quackenbush said in a news release his office found new evidence disproving the theory Shaken Baby Syndrome caused the death and presented it to prosecutors.
