HIV and STD rates above state average in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County has some of the highest STD and HIV rates in the state.
“One like syphilis, gonorrhea and HIV were like the three highest up here in the Panhandle. I think Potter County to be specific has one of the highest STD rates in the state,” said Jacee Crump, a senior nursing student at WT.
In Potter County, the Syphilis rate slightly decreased in 2017. However, the County is still about 40-percent higher than the average Texas rate, according to a study done by United Way of Amarillo.
“I mean doctors would much rather you come in and get tested and help you prevent like the spreading further across the County,” said Crump.
Texas has an average rate of 15.5 of individuals with HIV. Potter County is higher than the state average, as they have an average of 18.3, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“There is a lot of fear when it comes to STDs, especially HIV, because it has the stigma of being non-curable. There are a lot of medications nowadays that help manage your symptoms, especially if you catch it in the earlier stages. HIV, if it is not taken care of, will eventually turn into AIDS, which is deadly, and so if you take care of it and manage it with your medications like your supposed to, it's very livable. You can live with it. It’s scary, it's terrifying, and a lot of people don’t want to get tested because of the fear that they might have it, but that only damages your health in the long run,” said Crump.
There is a high rate of these diseases in our area, but there are ways to prevent the number from growing.
“Things like making sure you're getting your screenings done yearly. If you have symptoms go to the doctor, don’t ignore them. They are not going to go away without treatment. Things like that that can be easily prevented using condoms, safe sex, making sure your talking with your partner, communication. Things like that can help prevent them, and so we can stop it before it gets to the treatment stage,” said Crump.
There are often free screenings done in our area, so keep a lookout.
There is currently a free health fair going on at the Cornerstone Church of Amarillo today from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
