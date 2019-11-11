HIV and STD rates above state average in Potter County

“There is a lot of fear when it comes to STDs, especially HIV, because it has the stigma of being non-curable. There are a lot of medications nowadays that help manage your symptoms, especially if you catch it in the earlier stages. HIV, if it is not taken care of, will eventually turn into AIDS, which is deadly, and so if you take care of it and manage it with your medications like your supposed to, it's very livable. You can live with it. It’s scary, it's terrifying, and a lot of people don’t want to get tested because of the fear that they might have it, but that only damages your health in the long run,” said Crump.