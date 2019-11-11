Highway dedication of US 87 as honorable Teel Bivins Memorial Highway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), in conjunction with the Bivins family, will unveil a new sign designating a portion of US 87 to the Honorable Teel Bivins.
Bivins served as a member of the Texas State Senate from 1989 through 2004 from Senate District 31 based in Amarillo.
He also served as United States ambassador to Sweden from 2004 to 2006. He passed away Oct. 26, 2009.
In attendance at the ceremony will be Fox News Anchor Karl Rove. Representing the family will be Bivin’s brothers Tom and Mark Bivins and their wives, Julie and Ellen, respectively.
Also in attendance will be the children of Teel Bivins: Andrew Bivins and his wife Wendy, Katie Cone and her husband Cameron, Will Bivins and his wife Gabriel and Caroline Bivins.
