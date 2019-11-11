Doppler Dave Recommends Preparing For A Frigid Night

Our Arctic blast today dropped temperatures about 40 degrees and kicked up a blustery north wind gusting over 40mph. We tracked a bit of freezing drizzle and some flurries, but the main impact from this system is the cold air. In fact, as winds diminish tonight and skies clear, temperatures will plunge into the 10-15 degree range by morning and there could even be a few single digit lows. A recovery begins tomorrow, but it will still be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 40s.