Dimmitt man dies in motorcycle wreck after hitting deer in road
By Vanessa Garcia | November 11, 2019 at 8:19 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 8:19 AM

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dimmitt man is dead after a motorcycle wreck Sunday evening in Castro County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, yesterday about 7:20 p.m., 64-year-old Van Hopson was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle on State Highway 86, just east of Dimmitt.

Hopson was traveling west when he struck a deer in the road.

He was wearing a helmet, but was thrown from the motorcycle and died on scene of the wreck.

The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

