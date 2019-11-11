Dimmitt man dies in motorcycle wreck after hitting deer in road

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dimmitt man is dead after a motorcycle wreck Sunday evening in Castro County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, yesterday about 7:20 p.m., 64-year-old Van Hopson was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle on State Highway 86, just east of Dimmitt.
Hopson was traveling west when he struck a deer in the road.
He was wearing a helmet, but was thrown from the motorcycle and died on scene of the wreck.
The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
