Cold and windy Veterans Day

We’re tracking another cold front with gusty winds, cold temps and a few flurries. Temps have dropped into the 20′s and 30′s with wind chill temps in the teens and single digits. A few flurries will be possible through the morning. A strong north wind is gusting over 45 mph. Winds will decrease by this evening. High temps will stay in the 20′s and 30′s today. Overnight we drop into the teens with clearing skies. Sun return Tuesday with highs in the upper 40′s.