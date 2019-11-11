City of Amarillo officials to discuss proposals to slow down traffic near downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo officials is hosting a meeting tomorrow evening to discuss proposals to slow down traffic south of downtown Amarillo.
The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Wesley Hall at the Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St.
They will talk about proposals of installing traffic calming devices on Harrison and Tyler Streets between Southwest 15th Avenue and Southwest 34th Avenue.
The meeting will include information about the project and the estimated timeline.
To learn about the traffic calming devices, go here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.