City of Amarillo offices closed today for Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo, state and government offices are closed today to recognize men and women who served in the U.S. military for Veterans Day.
Anything that is government-owned, including public libraries, will be closed today. Banks are also generally closed, but ATMS are still available today.
The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and U.S. post offices are closed as well.
Here are some more closures in the Texas Panhandle:
- Texas Department of Public Safety offices
- City of Amarillo offices
- City of Amarillo libraries
- City of Amarillo transit offices
- City of Amarillo landfill
- Amarillo Civic Center Complex
In Amarillo, solid waste services today will be moved to Tuesday.
Customers who receive service on Tuesday will receive service on Wednesday.
The transit service in Amarillo will operate on a Saturday schedule today.
