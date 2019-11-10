Red Raiders roll on the road at West Virginia, 38-17

Jett Duffey on the road vs. West Virginia. (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
By Devin Ward | November 9, 2019 at 10:50 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:46 PM

MORGANTOWN, WV (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders jumped out to an early lead on West Virginia and rolled to a 38-17 win.

It was the Red Raiders first road win under Matt Wells.

Jett Duffey threw for over 200 yards in the first quarter. His 81-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Rigdon gave Texas Tech a 21-3 lead.

SaRodorick Thompson added two touchdown runs in the second quarter to take a 35-10 lead at the half.

Duffey was 24-34 for 354 yards and one touchdown.

Rigdon had 3 catches for 106 yards.

Former Lubbock Cooper Pirate Jarret Doege was 11-17 for 119 yards and one touchdown for West Virginia.

This was Texas Tech’s first win over West Virginia since 2013.

Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) is back home next Saturday hosting TCU at 11 a.m.

