Incoming Cold Front

It has been another nice day with highs in the 60s & 70s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing cloud cover & winds after midnight. It will also be much colder with lows dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Monday is looking much colder with highs in the lower to mid 30s. Expect cloudy skies with patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle during the morning hours otherwise it will be quite windy. North winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible. Wind chill values will be in the teens & 20s. Depending on how windy it is, that MAY actually reduce our drizzle chances. Monday night looks much colder with clear skies and lows in the teens.