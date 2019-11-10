Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As overlay work continues on the southeast section of State Loop (SL 335), expect the following lane closures:
Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 11 – 13, westbound traffic on SL 335 will exit and reenter at Ross Street.
Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 13 – 15, eastbound traffic on SL 335 will exit and reenter at Washington Street.
The lane closures will only be one direction at a time and will be opened every evening upon completion.
Pouring sign stubs on Loop 335. Will have lane closures in various locations all week for patching on FM 1061.
SB US87/US287 bridge by Amarillo creek will be closed until the demo and construction of the new bridge is completed. Drives are advised to follow the signs for the detour set in place as well as advised speed limits.
NB US87/US287 will continue to have the left lane closed for the remainder of the project to allow the SB traffic to travel.
The left and center south bound lane of US 87 at 15th will be closed for bridge deck repair.
Various lanes will be closed on I-40 from Western to Gem Lake in both directions for edge work.
Various lanes will be closed on I-40 service roads from Nelson to Ross for patching repairs.
The right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Western Street to Georgia Street as construction of ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps continues.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.