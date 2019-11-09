Weather Outlook: Wonderful Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a beautiful day with highs in the 70s, we have even seen some 80s mainly out East.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday is looking slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies & light winds. Sunday night looks colder with lows in the 30s. Expect increasing clouds with patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle possible by Monday morning.
Monday is looking dramatically colder behind the latest arctic cold front, highs in the 20s & 30s but wind chill values down to the teens.
