It’s a chilly morning with patchy fog and light drizzle. Skies will clear by late morning and sunshine will return. Temps will warm into the 50′s and 60′s today. We warm into the low 70′s on Saturday with sunny skies. Sunday will be mild with highs in the mid 60′s and increasing clouds. . Our next cold front moves Sunday night into Monday dropping us back into the 30′s on Veterans Day.