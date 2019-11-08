This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a parade honoring veterans to the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo, here’s what events are happening this weekend!
Men and women who served in the United States military will be honored this Saturday with a full-day schedule of events in Amarillo.
The celebration starts from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association for a breakfast with the Texas Panhandle Honor Flight.
The cost is $7 per plate or all you can eat for $10.
The 2019 Veterans Day Parade will begin right after breakfast in downtown Amarillo.
The route will be from 11th and Polk to 5th and Harrison with a special flyover by the Honor Flight Squadron.
To end the event recognizing veterans, there will be free burgers and entertainment at the Tri-State Fair Grounds Rex Baxter Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
For more information, go here.
The WRCA 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo is in full motion this weekend at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation will compete in various events.
Those include ranch bronc riding, team doctoring, team penning, wild cow milking, team branding and the wild horse race.
There will also be an art show, a trade show and an expo.
Awards will be given to winners on Sunday evening.
For a full listing of schedule and events, go here.
The Amarillo Railroad Museum is hosting a Fall Train Fest tomorrow.
The open house is from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is free to the public, although donations are welcomed.
The museum is located at 3160 I Ave in Amarillo.
Guests will be able to see a model railroad layout that is currently in the works.
The layout is based on the Santa Fe Railroad across the Texas Panhandle from Canadian through Texico, New Mexico during the era of 1950s to the 1970s.
Guests can also tour armored escort coaches used by couriers that rode the trains to and from the Pantex Plant.
For more details on what you can check out at the museum, go here.
The Amarillo SPCA is hosting a special adoption price today, Saturday and Sunday for National Adoption Weekend.
The event is from 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. throughout the weekend at PetSmart, located at 2800 S. Soncy St.
Family and friends can adopt a dog for $85, which includes adoption, sterilization, rabies vaccination, micro-chipping and up-to-date shots.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.