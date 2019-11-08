Texans reminded to protect themselves from serious diseases transmitted by animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of State Health Services is reminding Texans engaged in outdoor activities to take safety precautions.
As deer hunting season begins, the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health is advising hunters to protect themselves from serious diseases transmitted by animals.
During the summer, 20 animals and one person in southwest Texas contracted Anthrax.
People can get Anthrax by handling infected animals or eating their meat.
Rabies and Brucellosis can also be passed to people through direct contact with live or dead animals.
Health officials are advising the public to use protective gear when handling animal carcasses.
Hunters, hikers and campers should also use insect repellent to avoid bites.
Mosquitoes and ticks can transmit West Nile virus, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease and a variety of other diseases.
Infections such as plague and typhus are spread by fleas, often carried by rodents and other animals.
For more information and a list of tips for hunting or other outdoors activities, click here.
