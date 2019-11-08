Restaurants and businesses giving back to veterans on Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several restaurants and businesses are giving back to veterans on Veterans Day this year.
Applebee’s: On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Applebee’s invites all veterans and active-duty military to visit their local restaurant to enjoy a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu. This year marks the 12th year that Applebee’s has honored neighborhood heroes on Veterans Day by welcoming them in for a free meal.
Chipotle: Buy one get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos when you show your military ID on Nov. 11. More info HERE.
Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch to all veterans and military service members who present a military ID card on Nov. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees and the meal includes two sides and a drink.
Bubba’s 33: Bubba’s 33 is offering a free meal for all veterans from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Veterans Day. All active, retired or former U.S. military can choose one of six entrees, and the meal includes a drink. Veterans should provide a proof of service with a military or VA card or discharge papers.
Quick Quack Car Wash: Quick Quack Car Wash will honor veterans and active military at all locations in Amarillo. Veterans can stop by any time between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to receive the top wash for free.
If your business is doing something special for Veterans Day and you would like it featured in this article, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
