‘Person of interest’ wanted in Clovis homicide case

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities are searching for a person of interest in a homicide case after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds Thursday evening in a Clovis home.
According to the Clovis Police Department, 26-year-old Johnny Ray Vigil is wanted for questioning in reference in the death of 36-year-old Jahmall Burge.
Yesterday about 6:41 p.m., the department received a call about a man who had been shot multiple times at a home in the 1000 block of North Lea Street.
When officers arrived, they found Burge dead with gunshot wounds in the kitchen.
The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating Burge’s death as a homicide.
If anyone has information on the homicide case, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 and ask for a detective.
