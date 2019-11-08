Parking garage repairs scheduled at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction projects and repairs for the parking garage at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will begin next week.
The project will begin in designated areas Monday, Nov. 11.
While certain areas of the parking garage will be closed during the construction projects, temporary adjustments in the parking areas will not have significant impact o airport customers using the parking garage.
The airport is advising that any vehicles parked in the designated construction areas will be towed at the owner’s expense.
The following is a map of areas that will be closed due to constructions with corresponding dates:
