New 3D scanners help officers work quicker and more thoroughly

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nobody hopes for a disaster, but law enforcement is stepping up the game with new 3D scanners to prepare if there was ever a mass casualty situation.
In the coming months, they will be scanning schools and other buildings to get an inside layout of each location.
“We got funding for our camera through a Premac grant. We can map the different facilities kind of in preparation because that’s what Premac is all about, are we get everything done in preparation so that we have all the measurements and all the diagrams and photographs before any kind of mass casualty event. Like an active shooter or anything like that,” said Sgt. Hank Blanchard Randall County Sheriffs.
This scanner is already being used on current crime or crash scenes to better paint a picture for a to virtually be able to step in and see what everything looked like.
“You know as part of our civic duty we all get jury summons. If you’re sitting on a jury, your going to look at this and go wow I do not have to guess, I can look at this and understand it better,” said Sgt. Blanchard.
This scanner is a piece of equipment used in large metropolitan areas. As far as officers know, there are only two of them in the Panhandle. Both agencies have offered to share the device with any other agency that needs help.
“This is the same setup and the same system the rangers mapped out when the officers were killed in Dallas. At the big protest and those guys were all murdered there. That same thing and then the rangers also used it in a Sutherland the church shooting south of San Antonio, the same its the same stuff they used so it's pretty nice, a nice system to have,” said Sgt. Warren Gross with the Amarillo Police Department.
APD was able to pay for their machine through seized money linked to criminal activity. This scanner is much smaller than their previous one, and they can provide 360-degree 4K images in a fraction of the time.
“If we have a crash scene if you will and its fairly linear, and we don’t have a lot of crazy angles, and a lot of everything is just kind of up and down the road, and at minimum that will be a two and a half three hour job just depending on how much evidence we have to document and with the scanner we can do a huge scene in gosh an hour,” said Gross.
This equipment will not only help law enforcement work faster but help keep the Panhandle safe.
