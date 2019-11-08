Good News with Dave: Veteran Artist overcomes challenges, wins award

“Do what you love. Whatever your medium is, just I’ve met a lot of sculptors and painters, do whatever you love. The image that I won with actually only got seven likes on social media, so don’t use that as a, as a way to judge your work, judge by how you feel about it, but winning an award as this helps. I’m proving to myself that I was putting out the artwork, and I felt that I should be putting out. It helped my self-esteem because I was very depressed up until I won with this work,” said Vasquez