Clovis man killed in head-on collision near Fort Sumner

Clovis man killed in head-on collision near Fort Sumner
Ambulance (Source: Gray Television)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 8, 2019 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 12:36 PM

DE BACA COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man has died after a head-on collision near Fort Sumner on Thursday.

Around 3:45 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a head-on collision on US 60 near Fort Sumner.

Police say 50-year-old David Lucio of Clovis was driving west on US 60. For unknown reasons, Lucio crossed over the center lane into oncoming traffic where his car collided with a semi-truck.

Lucio was thrown from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.