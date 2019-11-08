Clovis man killed in head-on collision near Fort Sumner

DE BACA COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man has died after a head-on collision near Fort Sumner on Thursday.
Around 3:45 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a head-on collision on US 60 near Fort Sumner.
Police say 50-year-old David Lucio of Clovis was driving west on US 60. For unknown reasons, Lucio crossed over the center lane into oncoming traffic where his car collided with a semi-truck.
Lucio was thrown from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.
