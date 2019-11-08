City of Lefors boil water notice lifted

LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice in Lefors has been lifted.
The boil water notice was put in place on Wednesday due to a water main break.
Lefors ISD cancelled classes for Thursday and Friday due to the boil water notice.
According to the City of Lefors, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
