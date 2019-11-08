Borger police raising money with Bears in Blue

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the Borger Police Department will grow their best beards to raise money for Hutchinson County Crisis Center with a “Beards in Blue” campaign during November.
The campaign aims to raise money for the local organization, Hutchison County Crisis Center, through the donations of participating officers.
Through November, with approval of the City Manager, Chief of Police Bruce Roberts has temporarily waived portions of the Borger Police Department’s uniform policy that restrict the growth of facial hair.
To participate, officers donated $50 or more to the Hutchison County Crisis Center, and over $900 has been raised at the time.
