The US Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from Red River, New Mexico this year
By Richard Bullard | November 6, 2019 at 10:40 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:40 PM

RED RIVER, N.M. (KFDA) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from Red River, N.M. this year and might be traveling through our area to Washington D.C.

It was an extraordinary morning in Red River as many gathered for the cutting ceremony of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from Questa Ranger District on the Carson National Forest.

The Tree, a 60-foot blue spruce, will begin its journey across the United States on Monday before arriving in Washington D.C. nearly two weeks later.

The community of Red River was very proud and the surrounding communities as they gifted this selected tree to the people of the United States to be placed on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol Building for the holidays.

