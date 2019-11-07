The US Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from Red River, New Mexico this year

RED RIVER, N.M. (KFDA) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from Red River, N.M. this year and might be traveling through our area to Washington D.C.
It was an extraordinary morning in Red River as many gathered for the cutting ceremony of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from Questa Ranger District on the Carson National Forest.
The Tree, a 60-foot blue spruce, will begin its journey across the United States on Monday before arriving in Washington D.C. nearly two weeks later.
The community of Red River was very proud and the surrounding communities as they gifted this selected tree to the people of the United States to be placed on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol Building for the holidays.
You can follow the tree’s journey online through their Facebook below and keep an eye out for a stop in your town along the way.
