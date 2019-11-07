Special Guest Saxophonist to join Community Concert Band for fall performance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Each year at this time, the Community Concert Band steps up is rehearsals at Amarillo College in preparation for a musical celebration of Veteran’s Day.
However, anyone predicting ‘same song, second verse’ is more than a bit off-key.
This season’s concert honoring veterans - is free and open to the public this Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will take place at the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theater, and it will feature a new attraction.
The band will be joined by guest artist Todd Yukumoto, saxophonist in the Royal Hawaiian Band and lecturer of saxophone at the University of Hawaii.
Not only will the visiting virtuoso perform a solo saxophone concerto in what has been dubbed the ‘Guest Artist Concert,’ he will extend his visit by making personal appearances, orchestrating a Masterclass, guest concert.
“We thought this would be a great opportunity for our students here in the Panhandle to visit with a professional, touring saxophonist,” said Kellie Bartley, director of the Community Concert Band. “Bringing in a critically acclaimed saxophonist like Todd Yukumoto will greatly broaden our AC Community’s scope of knowledge about the many rewarding careers in music and music teaching available today.”
Yukumoto also will deliver an informal lecture during his visit at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the AC Choir Room.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Yukumoto has performed with the Austin Symphony Orchestra and, being well versed in jazz styles, with such heavyweights of the genre as Marvin Stamm, Diann Schurr, Christ Potter, to name a few.
