Man wanted on charges of choking a family member
Dominique Lee Terry is wanted on charges for choking a family member. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | November 7, 2019 at 9:56 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 9:56 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo are searching for a man wanted on charges of choking a family member.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 26-year-old Dominique Lee Terry is wanted out of Potter County for assault of a family member or household member by impeding breath or circulation and for unlawful restraint.

Terry is 5-feet-8 inches and weighs 190 pounds.

If you know of this man’s whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, November 7, 2019

