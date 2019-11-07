AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo are searching for a man wanted on charges of choking a family member.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 26-year-old Dominique Lee Terry is wanted out of Potter County for assault of a family member or household member by impeding breath or circulation and for unlawful restraint.
Terry is 5-feet-8 inches and weighs 190 pounds.
If you know of this man’s whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.