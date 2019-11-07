Judge rules that Clovis woman stays in jail after 9 DWI convictions

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A judge decided that a Clovis woman will stay in jail until her trial due to her nine previous DWI convictions.
Jeana Markham, 54, was arrested by the New Mexico State Police on Oct. 28 on charges of DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and driving on a revoked license.
The police report stated that Markham had been arrested 11 times previously for DUI’s throughout multiple states, including two out of New Mexico.
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office submitted documentation to the court of evidence a minimum of nine prior convictions for DWI and one conviction of child abuse.
She also has DWI cases pending in Washington and Oregon.
Judge Chandler granted the State’s Motion for Detention based on Markham’s lengthy criminal history, multiple failures to appear for court, numerous probation violations and the fact that she has three pending criminal cases in different states.
The court stated that there were no reasonable release conditions that Markham will follow to reasonably protect the safety of herself or the community.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.