Freezing drizzle and gusty winds

Our cold front has moved in and brought with it very cold temps and gusty winds. Temps have dropped below freezing into the upper 20′s. Winds are out of the north gusting up to 40 mph. Wind chill temps feels into the teens. We will keep the chilly temps and wind hills around throughout the day but the coldest temps will be this morning. High temps stay in the 30′s today. Rain and freezing rain will be possible across the central and southern area, a few flurries may be possible north. Moisture ends by late morning with clearing skies this evening and overnight. Friday will be warmer in the 50′s. We warm into the low 70′s by Saturday.