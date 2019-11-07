Direct flights to Houston from Rick Husband catering to business travelers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo continues to grow, travelers will soon be able to take a direct flight to Houston six days a week.
As of right now, Southwest Airlines only gives a direct flight to Houston option on Sundays, but starting in April 2020, travelers can fly directly to and from Houston Sunday through Friday.
According to city officials, business travel to Amarillo is becoming more popular, and many travelers have discussed the need for a more convenient way to get to and from Houston.
Having this option will keep flyers from having to make a stop in Dallas which makes the travel time much longer and more costly.
With this expansion, Amarillo will also now be connected to 60 markets across the united states, the Caribbean, and mexico.
“This City of Amarillo is growing, it’s an exciting community, businesses are growing, you’re seeing the growing and development of the Vet school coming online, you have a city mayor who is totally focused and committed to the well being to the business growth and the businesses in Amarillo, and Southwest has come to Amarillo and seen it for themselves.”, says Amarillo Coordinator of Rick Husband, Bruce Tarletsky.
In April, Southwest will offer six departures on Sunday through Friday including four direct flights to Dallas, one to Las Vegas, and one to Houston.
