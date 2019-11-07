Darrouzett ISD delayed by 2 hours today due to weather conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Darrouzett Independent School District is starting school two hours late Thursday morning due to the winter weather conditions and a power outage.
Darrouzett ISD officials said buses will also run two hours late. Breakfast will still be served.
