Darrouzett ISD delayed by 2 hours today due to weather conditions

By Vanessa Garcia | November 7, 2019 at 7:21 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 7:21 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Darrouzett Independent School District is starting school two hours late Thursday morning due to the winter weather conditions and a power outage.

Darrouzett ISD officials said buses will also run two hours late. Breakfast will still be served.

