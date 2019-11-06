Complicated Wintry Precipitation Event

Later tonight, a strong surge of very cold air will plow into the panhandle with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by morning. along with a blustery north wind. Behind the front, areas of freezing rain and snow may linger into the morning hours. Right now any accumulations look minor, but people should be very cautious when driving, especially on bridges. Cold conditions will last all day tomorrow with highs only in the low to mid 30s. This forecast is very complicated and ALL ingredients must come together for us to get freezing rain. Freezing rain looks like the primary threat however the main limiting factor is moisture. The question is, will there be enough moisture for frozen precipitation? If yes then it could be a very tricky commute on Thursday.