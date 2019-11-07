Annual Veterans Day Parade offering a morning full of events this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) Amarillo’s 2019 Veterans Day Parade will celebrate another year of honoring all who served our country.
There will be a morning full of events to take part in this Saturday, Nov. 9.
The Texas Panhandle Honor Flight will first host a breakfast.
It will be at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, located at 1217 South Tyler Street from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
The cost is $7 per plate or all you can eat for $10.
After breakfast, the parade will start at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Amarillo.
The route will be from Southeast 11th Avenue and South Polk Street to Southwest 5th Avenue and South Harrison Street.
The Honor Flight Squadron will host special flyovers.
Following the parade, the Amarillo VA Healthcare System is inviting the public out to their Welcome Home Event.
The event will be at the Rex Baxter building over at the Tri State Fairgrounds.
The event is free and includes entertainment and burgers.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.