Amarillo Fire Department hosting grand opening for new firehouse station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters are holding a grand opening for their new firehouse station that they’ve built within one year.
According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the public is invited to attend the event from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Firehouse 9, which is now located at 2015 Paramount Blvd.
Officials with Amarillo’s fire department and city will speak during the ceremony and will be followed by participation by the AFD Honor Guard and Amarillo Fire Department Pipes and Drums.
After the ceremony, guests can take a tour at the new firehouse.
Firehouse 9 was previously located at Southwest 34th Avenue and South Western Street, but a proposition stemming from 2016 called for adding, upgrading and repairing facilities for the city’s public safety departments.
Firehouse 3 was built earlier this year and a third station, Firehouse 5, will be completed in late 2020.
Firehouse 9 houses Engine 9, but that engine is set to become AFD’s second Paramedic Engine later in November.
The AFD said this type of engine provides the highest level of patient care and customer service.
The public is encouraged to check out the new fire station.
