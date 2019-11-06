Xcel Energy’s Harrington employees donate $22,000 to United Way of Amarillo and Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Employees at Xcel Energy’s Harrington Generating Station northeast of Amarillo presented a $22,000 check to United Way of Amarillo and Canyon today.
This was an effort to represent the profit from a recent sporting clays fundraiser at River Breakers Ranch.
“Employees at Harrington have always pulled off some of our best United Way fundraisers, but they outdid themselves this year,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy of Texas. “This gift is in addition to what all employees pledge individually through payroll deductions, and it was instrumental in helping us meet our campaign fundraising goals this year.”
Harrington Generating Station is one of the area’s most extensive power generating facilities with a workforce close to 120.
They are part of a 1,000-plus total Amarillo and Canyon workforce that consistently makes Xcel Energy a significant contributor to the United Way.
Additionally, individual employee gifts made through payroll deduction are matched dollar for dollar by the Xcel Energy Foundation.
The sporting clays event was also made possible by the help of multiple Amarillo businesses that assisted with event logistics and provided financial sponsorship.
