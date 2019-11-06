We’re here to help: Pampa Regional Medical Center expands their Behavioral Health unit

“It does make it easier because they can see the day to day on their progress. They can see if the medication is working or not. Because sometimes, before we can notice a change in ourselves, our family members do, so sometimes that’s helpful to be like, Oh, your happier today, or I can tell like the medicine seems to be working. And so that helps them show that they are here for a reason and that it’s not all a waste of their time,” said Amy Crain, LMSW.