Visit Discovery Center for $1 this Friday
By Vanessa Garcia | November 6, 2019 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:17 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends can visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center this Friday evening for $1.

The Discover for a Dollar event is Nov. 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the science museum, located at 1200 Streit Dr.

DHDC members get in free.

For the event, the Discovery Center will have space theater shows, live science demonstrations and encounters with critters.

Guests can also check out the fall exhibit, All Charged Up.

For more details, visit their website.

