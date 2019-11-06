Tracking storms and a cold front

It is starting off to be a mild morning with temps in the 30′s and 40′s. Skies will be partly sunny today. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Showers and storms move in this evening. Rain continues overnight mixing with snow Thursday morning. Winds will shift out of the north gusting up to 40 mph behind the strong cold front. Highs tomorrow will be much colder in the 30′s. Wind chill temps will feel into the teens and 20′s. We warm back into the 50′s and 60′s Friday with sunny skies. Saturday will be warmer in the 60′s and 70′s.