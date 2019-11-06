Several school districts in the Texas Panhandle to make upgrades, renovations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five school districts in the Texas Panhandle now have the green light to make various upgrades and renovations to their classrooms.
Election results show that five out of six school bonds passed, with Lefors County falling shy of votes for passing the Lefors Independent School District bond.
The school districts will make changes from replacing elementary schools to adding new classes.
Dumas ISD Bond
Dumas ISD passed with 1,189 votes for it and 1,169 against it.
The $107 million bond will address the aging facilities in the district:
- Tear down existing elementary schools and build three new ones
- State of the art safety and security features
- Expand fine arts programs
- New career and technology spaces
- Energy efficient upgrades
- Kitchen renovations
Sunray ISD Bond
The Sunray ISD bond passed by only one vote with 167 voting for and 166 voting against.
The $9.5 million bond will fund numerous projects:
- Career and Technical Education Facility at Sunray High School
- Security camera improvements district wide
- Construction for secure elementary school entrance
- Renovations and upgrades to special education classrooms, including Life Skills classrooms
- Elementary school PE facility
- New band hall for Sunray Middle School
Gruver ISD Bond
The Gruver ISD bond passed with 75 percent in favor and 25 percent against.
The $7.2 million dollar bond will aim to improve school facilities:
- Repair leaking roofs
- Resurface track and tennis courts
- Construct elementary addition
- Cafeteria remodel
- Transportation, technology, safety and security upgrades
Darrouzett ISD Bond
The Darrouzett ISD bond passed with 56 percent for and 44 percent against.
The $2 million bond will be used for multiple projects:
- Structural improvements to north wall on original part of building
- Purchase school buses
- Replace gym floors
- Replace locker room plumbing
- Make ADA accessibility improvements
- Renovate auditorium entrance
- Replace HVAC units
- Install auditorium sound system
Deaf Smith County Law Enforcement Center
The Deaf Smith County Law Enforcement Center bond has passed with 55 percent for and 45 percent against.
The $36.2 million bond will fund a new law enforcement center:
- Will reduce overcrowding
- To house up to 196 inmates
- Estimated to take two years to build
