New chapel built at Clements Unit to help inmates build on their faith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A non-profit organization called Panhandle NUC, Inc. started with building a chapel at the Neal Unit last year.
Now they’re continuing their mission to rebuild broken lives with a dedication ceremony for the new Clements Unit chapel.
In both the Neal and Clements Units over the years, prison inmates participated in faith-based programs, but in less than desirable conditions with limited capacity.
“These units were having church services in gymnasiums that were sometimes hot, sometimes cold, and that the acoustics were not conducive to what a church would be like in the house of the Lord,” said Associate Pastor of Prison Ministry at Trinity Fellowship Church
The new chapel in the heart of Clements Unit is not only bigger with a 400 person capacity, but it includes classroom space for Bible studies, academic and leadership classes and more.
Tuesday night’s dedication ceremony celebrated the building of this new facility as the men in white build on their faith one day at a time.
“The Lord still loves them and the Lord has a good plan for them and so that’s why we minister here,” said Pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church Larry Miles. “And that’s why we build these beautiful chapels. Not only to change their lives, but change the future generations to come after them.”
The Chairman of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice, which oversees the TDCJ, was the guest speaker of the evening.
“We have 22 privately funded and built chapels in our 104 prison facilities,” said Hon. Dale Wainwright.
He said facilities like these change lives and are good policy for the state of Texas.
“It means that the offenders do not re-commit crimes,” said Wainwright. “We don’t have to spend money to re-prosecute and apprehend them, and we don’t have to spend the money that it costs to take care of offenders when they’re in the prison units.”
The Panhandle NUC, Inc. plans to continue building chapels in our region’s prisons.
“When they come to this service, then they can come in and they can forget about the prison life, they can get away from all that and just practice their faith,” said Senior Warden at the Clements Unit Kendall Richardson.
Their sights are set on the Dalhart Unit and the Roach Unit in Childress next year.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.