Local physicians working on improving health care in rural Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It's a pressing issue, especially here in the Panhandle, the lack of accessible and affordable health care in rural areas is the reason for students, physicians and concerned residents attending the seminar.
This issue has led to some hospitals shutting down, giving more work and patients to surrounding physicians.
"We're in counties that have no physicians, so our nurse practitioners take care of primary care needs throughout the county. We service the jails, where we see inmates in the jails, we take care of the school districts, we take care of anything a community would need, we service them," said Holly Jefferys, founder of Panhandle Family Care.
Jefferys said when Texas was ranked 47th in health care throughout the nation, it was a time to worry, now that we are ranked last in the country, something needs to be done.
"I would say since we're 51st out of the US, it's critical, and 80 percent of our counties throughout Texas are considered medically underserved. They also have some statistics that 55 percent of physicians practice in the five most populous counties in Texas, and only 40 percent of the population lives there, though. So that leaves a lot of rural areas that are undeserved out there," said Jefferys.
As a result, we've seen hospitals in the Panhandle region go under, forcing patients to drive miles to see the closest physician.
"I think about 37 percent of patients we see are from Childress, so we're talking over 60 percent come from other areas around us, even southwest Oklahoma. It does not just have the MRI or CT scanner; it has the personnel to do it," said Mike Henderson, family medicine doctor in Childress.
Telemedicine is on the list of things to help provide a full spread of health care to those in need and is being implemented at Texas Tech.
"We have committed that they leave our place conversant in telehealth and telemedicine because we are going to have to stretch the means for access to care by doing more than producing practitioners," said Billy Philips, executive vice president for rural and community health at Texas Tech.
However, health care experts say it can only help with so much. You can see inside a patient’s ears or look at their throat, but if they complain of abdominal pain, you can’t feel their stomach yourself.
