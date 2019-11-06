End of Daylight Saving Time prompts Atmos Energy households to preform routine safety checks

“The beginning and end of daylight saving time should be easy-to-remember occasions every spring and fall to install new batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and perform other routine safety checks, ensuring that your home is safe all year round,” said Atmos Energy Public Affairs Manager Michael Gonzales. “Our vision is for Atmos Energy to be the safest provider of natural gas services, so we want to remind our customers and the public there are things we can all do at home to keep our families safe.”