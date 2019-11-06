Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Big Change

After a sunny a start to the day, clouds and a few showers and storms are rolling into the area and will last into the evening hours. Later tonight, a strong surge of very cold air will plow into the panhandle with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by morning. along with a blustery north wind. Behind the front, areas of light freezing rain and snow may linger into the morning hours. Right now any accumulations look minor, but people should be very cautious when driving, especially on bridges. Cold conditions will last all day tomorrow with highs only in the low to mid 30s.