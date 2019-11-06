City of Lefors under boil water notice, Lefors ISD classes cancelled

LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Lefors is under a boil water notice due to a water main break.
During a boil water notice, water used for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before using for human consumption. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.
Lefors ISD has cancelled classes for Thursday and Friday due to the boil water notice.
Once the boil water notice is lifted, the public water system will notify customers.
