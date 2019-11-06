ASARCO strike continues, now with a rally and props

“I’ve been to about twelve different locations trying to get a job, but once they realize you are on strike they don’t want to waste their resources on you, and you can’t blame them, but maybe we need to get with Congress, and after ten or twelve jobs you guys start playing some unemployment from these guys, and we’ll cut this strikeout, because we got families that need to be fed and kids and we need to go to work,” said Kermiet Baker, ASARCO worker.