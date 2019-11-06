Amarillo SPCA offering special adoption price for National Adoption Weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 6, 2019 at 10:50 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:50 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA is offering a special adoption price for National Adoption Weekend hosted by PetSmart National Charities.

The event runs Friday, November 8 through Sunday, November 9 at PetSmart located at 2800 South Soncy. Dogs will be available everyday with a special price of $85 that includes adoption, sterilization, rabies vaccination, micro-chipping and up to date shots.

The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday and from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

